JEFFERSON CITY — A state board that attempted to discipline former state Auditor Nicole Galloway after she conducted an investigation into U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley dropped its case Tuesday.

The state Board of Accountancy, which oversees accountants in the state, voluntarily dismissed a 2021 complaint against Galloway that had been pending before an administrative hearing judge.

The dismissal followed the loss of a lawsuit stemming from an audit of Hawley’s short tenure as Missouri’s attorney general.

"The court has found that Galloway's audit was carried out lawfully and fully within her constitutional authority," said Galloway attorney Chuck Hatfield Tuesday. "The board has finally come to terms that it greatly overreached and has no authority over the Missouri Auditor."

The move brings to a close a political feud that began when Hawley, a Republican, argued that Galloway, a Democrat, shouldn’t publicly disclose parts of her audit of his office. Those documents were part of a report that showed Hawley may have misused state resources to benefit his successful 2018 campaign against former U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Democrat.

The audit didn’t accuse Hawley of breaking the law because Hawley’s employees conducted business through the use of private email accounts and text messages.

Galloway’s office also found that Hawley’s office overspent on travel and did not give prior approval to paying employees for relocation expenses.

One finding showed Hawley used a state vehicle and a driver for some trips without documenting the purpose of the trip. A driver told the auditor that on Dec. 16, 2017, he drove Hawley and his wife, Erin, to Kansas City for a Chiefs football game.

Hawley called on the Board of Accountancy, which includes a member who is chairman of the Missouri Republican Party, to discipline Galloway, triggering a lawsuit.

The board attempted to dismiss the case after Galloway left office in January, but new Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick, a Republican, kept the case alive in a bid to gain clarity about the disagreements.

Earlier this month, Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem ruled that the board does not have oversight of the state auditor’s office.

“The Board of Accountancy has no authority to determine what information the State Auditor includes in a public report,” Beetem wrote.

Galloway now works for an investment firm in Columbia.

A spokesman for Hawley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.