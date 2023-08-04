EAST ST. LOUIS — Authorities on Friday charged a 15-year-old boy with murder in the shooting death of a ride share driver almost a year ago.

The boy, not yet publicly identified, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated vehicular hijacking. He was in custody on Friday at the St. Clair Juvenile Detention Center, Illinois State Police said.

The boy is accused of killing 49-year-old Harriett Childers on Aug. 27, 2022, while she driving for a ride share company, police said. Childers, of St. Louis, also worked as a nurse.

Officers found Childers' body in the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue.

Several agencies were involved in the investigation including the FBI.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the boy charged with murder has not been publicly identified by authorities.