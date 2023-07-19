ST. LOUIS — The brother of an 18-year-old woman killed three years ago in north St. Louis is accused of tracking down and executing a man once charged in his sister's death.

Jacorren Riley, 25, was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in the June 22 killing of 21-year-old Levi Henning.

Henning was previously charged with murder in the death of Riley's sister, Carieal Doss, killed April 14, 2020, while out to meet a fellow teen in a parking lot. She was found with gunshots to the back of the head in the city’s Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office dropped the charges against Henning in March amid repeated evidence issues, leaving Doss' family frustrated and seeking justice.

More than three years after Doss' death, Henning was on his way to court for a hearing for a separate pending robbery charge last month when he was shot and killed in the 5600 block of Bartmer Avenue in St. Louis' West End neighborhood, according to court documents.

Surveillance video showed a man in dark clothing chase Henning and shoot him before walking over to stand over him and "execute" him, St. Louis police wrote in court documents. The suspect then got into an Audi A4 that police learned was rented by Riley's girlfriend that day, documents say.

Police wrote that Riley told detectives he drove the Audi that day. They added that cellphone records, surveillance footage and license plate scans all connect Riley to the crime.

Henning's former defense attorney, David Mueller, told the Post-Dispatch last month that he went to the hearing in Henning’s robbery case and was surprised when his client didn’t show. Mueller tried to call Henning afterward, excited to tell him that his case had been dropped after months of delays and legal wrangling, and learned the 21-year-old was dead.

Henning had plans to work for his father. He was ready to move on, Mueller said.

“He was on the verge before the continued gun violence in our city claimed another young life,” Mueller said.

Mueller also represented Henning when he was charged with killing Doss. Mueller described that case as mishandled from the start. He noted that a search warrant contained false statements, and prosecutors failed to turn over key evidence that pointed to another perpetrator, including a DNA report and Facebook messages.

In a May interview with the Post-Dispatch, Doss' mother, Johnetta Doss, described months of anger, seething in court pews as the case was repeatedly delayed before being dropped altogether.

Riley was denied bond on Wednesday.