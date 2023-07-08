ST. LOUIS — Police reported four separate shootings — none fatal — in a 3-hour span early Saturday morning.

A male was shot in his left leg and foot near West Florissant and Queens avenues, near Bellefontaine Cemetery. He was listed in stable condition.

A male was shot in the arm and shoulder in the 3500 block of Wisconsin Street in the Marine Villa neighborhood. He was described by police as “conscious and breathing.”

A male was shot in the back in the 4800 block of Farlin Avenue in Penrose. He was “conscious and breathing,” police said.

A male was shot in his right shoulder near Marcus and Greer avenues in north St. Louis. He was listed in stable condition.

The victims’ ages and identities were not available nor information about possible suspects.