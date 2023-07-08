ST. LOUIS — Police reported four separate shootings — none fatal — in a nearly 4-hour span early Saturday morning.

A 38-year-old man was shot in his foot at West Florissant and Queens avenues, near Bellefontaine Cemetery. The victim told police when he sat down on a bus stop bench around midnight he heard gunshots, then saw a vehicle speed away. A family member took him to the hospital where he was listed in critical, but stable condition. The victim was unable to describe the vehicle or possible suspects, police said.

A 38-year-old man said he was shot in the shoulder near the intersection of Marine Avenue and South Broadway at around 2 a.m. by a man who demanded money. He was taken to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Officers said they responded to a call in the Penrose neighborhood at about 3 a.m., and during a canvass of the area found a 19-year-old man who said he was walking when he heard several shots, then felt a sharp pain in his backside. He was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his rear-end. He was listed in critical, but stable condition.

A man arrived at Barnes-Jewish Hospital at around 4 a.m. after having sustained a gunshot wound in his right shoulder near Marcus and Greer avenues in north St. Louis. He was listed in stable condition, police said. Additional details were not available.

Updated at 4:30 p.m. with additional details.