FERGUSON — A man was shot to death Monday night in what police say may have been a robbery.

The man was found injured about 8:45 p.m. Monday near Glen Owen and Bahama drives. He died at a hospital.

Police found him after getting an alert from ShotSpotter, a system that uses microphones to detect the location of gunfire.

Ferguson police asked St. Louis County detectives to handle the investigation.

The man's name has not been released.