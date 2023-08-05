ST. LOUIS — A passenger in a Chevrolet Camaro died early Saturday after the vehicle lost control on a slippery road, went airborne and overturned multiple times, officials said.

Jaytaonna L. Brown, 24, of St. Louis, who was ejected from the vehicle, was pronounced dead at 3:35 a.m. at the scene of the crash, 6185 Natural Bridge Road.

Prinze McIntosh, 24, was driving the 2019 Camaro "too fast for conditions" and lost control, according to a preliminary report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Officials said the Camaro hit a curb and yield sign, went airborne and overturned multiple times before landing.

At some point, a tire broke off and struck the windshield of a 2015 Ford Fusion. That driver wasn't injured.

Brown and McIntosh, who was treated at the hospital for moderate injuries, were not wearing seat belts, according to the report.