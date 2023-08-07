ST. LOUIS — A car collided with the Loop Trolley as the trolley was moving through the intersection of DeBaliviere Avenue and Lindell Boulevard Saturday night, the Bi-State Development Agency said Monday.

Bi-State said a Nissan struck the side of the trolley car, causing minor damage to the trolley. The trolley operator, the only person on board at the time, was not injured, Bi-State said.

Bi-State said the crash happened about 6:40 p.m., shortly before the end of trolley service for the day.

Bi-State referred a reporter to St. Louis police for further information but police did not immediately respond.

Another trolley car was used as scheduled on Sunday on the 2.2-mile route, from the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park to the western end of the Delmar Loop in University City.

Bi-State said the incident was the first traffic accident involving the trolley since the agency revived trolley operations last summer after it was shut down more than two years.

The trolley was involved in at least two accidents in 2019 while it was run by the nonprofit Loop Trolley Co.