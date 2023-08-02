ST. LOUIS — Federal authorities charged a Cardinals super fan known as “Rally Runner” this week with being on the front lines of a mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Daniel Donnelly Jr. is facing five federal charges, including impeding or disrupting official government functions and obstructing the U.S. Capitol. Court documents say he donned his signature red face paint and a "Keep America Great" hat as he held a riot shield and led thousands of protesters toward the building.

Cardinals fans know Donnelly as the “Rally Runner,” a fan who painted his face red and jogged around Busch Stadium. In 2013, he told the Post-Dispatch that he believed his running “strengthens the spirit for the Cardinals to get the energy to win.”

On Jan. 6, 2021, when rioters broke into the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, Donnelly posted a video on Facebook. He said he was “not trying to cause any violence” but was trying to get as far as he could toward the building.

“I got further than anyone,” he said, according to court documents. “I literally got further than anyone. I helped us get that far.”

Federal authorities said Donnelly, who has legally changed his name to “Rally Runner” in DMV records, helped a crowd pass a ladder to the entrance of a tunnel that led into the Capitol. Video also showed him holding up a riot shield as members of the crowd sprayed chemical irritants, threw items and screamed at law enforcement officers.

Donnelly lost the shield when authorities came to the tunnel and began moving rioters out, but Donnelly put his fist and arm up in the air when leaving, appearing to encourage the group, according to court documents.

Donnelly was interviewed by law enforcement agents in January 2021, according to court documents. But when he still hadn’t been charged by December, former Fox News star Tucker Carlson speculated he was an undercover law enforcement agent.

“Who is this person?” Carlson said in 2021, according to the Huffington Post. “Why hasn’t he been charged?”

Court documents say Donnelly was arrested Wednesday in Missouri. He could not immediately be reached for comment, and he did not yet have an attorney listed in court documents.

He is one of roughly a half-dozen people from the St. Louis region and more than 1,000 nationwide who have been charged in connection with the riots.

On Tuesday, federal authorities indicted former President Donald Trump on four charges related to multiple efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, culminating in the Capitol riot.