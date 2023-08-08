ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis Cardinals superfan charged last week in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol will be represented by high-profile local lawyer Al Watkins.

Rally Runner, who was charged as Daniel Donnelly Jr. but legally changed his name in 2016, is known by Cardinals fans as the man who donned red clothing, red face paint and circled Busch Stadium during games.

Runner was charged last week with one felony and multiple misdemeanors after he was caught on video near the front of a group of hundreds of people as they moved toward the Capitol building, court documents say.

Watkins said in a news release that his client was not a "leader" of any protesters.

"Mr. Runner exudes from every pore of his body heartfelt love for our national pastime," Watkins said in a release. "Perhaps Trump chose to speak truthfully when he referred to his supporters on January 6 as 'special.'"

In addition to Runner, Watkins represented four Capitol defendants, including Jacob A. Chansley, also known as the "QAnon Shaman."

He also represented the Cardinals' "Rally Cat" in a custody dispute between the team and a stray cat rescue after the feline streaked across the outfield in 2017 and, some say, led the redbirds to victory.

Runner is set to have his initial appearance in Washington D.C. federal court on Aug. 15.