UPDATED with new details about six-minute time span for killing

CLAYTON — Authorities announced charges against a fourth adult Friday in the robbery and shooting death of a passenger who was followed off a MetroLink train in Pagedale.

Two juveniles are also in custody.

All were charged within a week of the July 6 killing of 19-year-old Jaylin Johnson.

The latest person to be charged is Demetrius Strother, 19, of the 4000 block of Shreve Avenue in St. Louis. The St. Louis County prosecutor's office on Friday said Strother was the "final suspect."

Johnson was found dead around 1 a.m. July 7 in the 7000 block of St. Charles Rock Road in Pagedale. Authorities believe he was shot to death about two hours earlier, late on the night of July 6. Based on MetroLink surveillance video, the killers needed just six minutes to follow the victim off the train, kill him and board another train to return to St. Louis.

Johnson lived in the 500 block of St. Joseph Lane in Manchester in west St. Louis County.

Investigators allege Johnson's killers were riding on the MetroLink train with Johnson from St. Louis. They all got off when Johnson did at the MetroLink stop in Pagedale, near where Johnson was shot to death and robbed of his cellphone and a firearm, authorities said.

Police say surveillance video on the MetroLink train shows Johnson riding a westbound train with the suspects. The suspects are seen "making a plan and pointing at Johnson," then leaving the train at St. Charles Rock Road at 10:51 p.m. on July 6. The suspects are seen getting onto an eastbound train — after the robbery and killing, police say — six minutes later.

St. Louis County prosecutors charged Strother in at-large warrants Thursday with second-degree murder and first-degree robbery. Strother's bail was set at $2 million cash.

Strother was seen on the train unloading a firearm and giving ammunition to another suspect. After the killing, Strother and the other defendants were seen taking the train back into St. Louis, according to court documents.

Prosecutors earlier this week filed murder charges against three other adults: Kenneth Alexander J. Hall, 28; Darnesha Thomas-Perry, 18; and Steven Marion, 32.

Sgt. Melissa Doss, a spokeswoman for the Major Case Squad, said two juveniles were also taken into custody. Juvenile cases are handled by the Family Court, and no additional information was released.