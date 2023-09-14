ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore’s office charged more than twice as many criminal cases during his first three months in office as his predecessor did during the same period last year, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis of court records.

In an interview this week, Gore said the surge is largely attributable to his office reviewing and charging cases as they are applied for by police rather than putting them in a queue, and prioritizing lower-level offenses that Gore calls “quality-of-life” crimes.

Attorneys have also been steadily working through a backlog of pending charge applications left over from when Gore took office in the spring.

“I don’t think there’s any magic to what we’re doing,” Gore said. “We are just charging the violations of law.”

Between May 31, when Gore was sworn in, and early September, Gore’s office filed more than 1,400 cases. During the same three-month period last year Gore’s predecessor, Kimberly M. Gardner, filed about 620.

Gore took over as the city’s top prosecutor after Gardner unexpectedly resigned amid multiple efforts to remove her from office. Gardner left behind a severely understaffed, dysfunctional office where attorneys carried overwhelming felony caseloads and had amassed a list of more than 4,500 pending charge applications.

Gore pledged to replenish the ranks and cut the case backlog, and in his first six weeks he hired more than a dozen attorneys and chopped the backlog by more than half, primarily by removing duplicates, dismissing old applications for low-level offenses and throwing out cases that had weak evidence or had passed the statute of limitations.

The office is still working through about 2,000 cases that remain in the backlog, Gore said, and it’s a slow but steady process. Many of the cases left to be charged are complex cases, including five homicides, that require updated investigations.

The goal, Gore said, is to clear the backlog by the beginning of 2024.

A key to cutting down that list, Gore said, has been not adding new cases to it. When police present a probable cause statement, Gore’s warrant office tries to determine on the same day if those cases should be charged, which represents a change in strategy for the office.

Another change is prioritizing the “quality-of-life” crimes like burglaries, car thefts and other vehicle break-ins. He said “decriminalizing” those types of behaviors by not issuing charges allows people to intrude on others’ property rights and their security without consequence.

“These are things that drive people out of the city,” he said. “These are things that can’t be considered to be the cost of living somewhere.”

To handle some of those lower-level cases, Gore said he hopes to ramp up his diversion program in the coming months, which would allow people to avoid a conviction if they complete required programs to address issues like substance abuse or domestic violence.

When Gore took office, he said, there were just 40 cases being handled in diversion. He said he has been working with an attorney who led diversion under Gardner’s predecessor to lead the charge.

Gore said work continues trying to fully staff the office, too. When Gardner took office in 2016, the office had 60 attorneys. By the time she left office, that number had been cut in half.

Gore has hired 21 new attorneys as of Wednesday, but the office still remains far short of fully staffed.

“We’re still relying on attorneys basically coming to work every day and doing more than they should be asked to do,” he said. “Everybody’s pitching in and doing the best they can.”