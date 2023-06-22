ST. LOUIS — Police say a north St. Louis County woman spotted her sister's stolen car, chased it down until it crashed and then shot two people inside it.

Francesca Jones, 32, was charged Sunday with three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

St. Louis County police allege in court documents that Jones had three minor boys in her car when she spotted her sister's stolen 2020 Dodge Challenger driving on West Florissant Avenue near Goodfellow Boulevard in Jennings.

Charges allege she chased the Challenger, which then crashed into a truck, seriously injuring the driver. The Dodge then ran off the road and caught fire before Jones got out of her car and shot two of the people inside the stolen car, police said. One of the occupants also shot at Jones.

When police arrived, Jones told them she had been trying to ram the Challenger to stop it and spoke with detectives about the series of events, charging documents say. Two witnesses told officers they saw Jones shoot the people in the Challenger.

Jones is being held on a bail of $750,000, cash only with no 10% allowed.