ST. LOUIS — A woman struck a 52-year-old man with a garbage can lid before he fatally stabbed her at a gas station on Delmar Boulevard earlier this week, charges said.

Booker T. Boyd, 52, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action after authorities said he stabbed 33-year-old Natalie Stepney at a Gas Mart at 5745 Delmar Boulevard.

Surveillance video of the incident showed Boyd standing near the entrance to the convenience store around 3 p.m. Monday. Boyd and Stepney began arguing. Boyd then grabbed a sandwich and threw it at her, charges said.

In response, Stepney picked up a garbage can lid and began striking Boyd with it. He then stabbed her in the left chest area near her heart and she slumped over, police said in charging documents.

During an interview with investigators, Boyd said the woman was hurting him with the lid and that she walked in to the knife, documents said.

Boyd was arrested and is being held at the St. Louis jail without bond.