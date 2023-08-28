ST. LOUIS — The legal drama stemming from a cheating scandal that rocked the chess world last year has come to an end, the parties announced Monday.

Hans Moke Niemann, a 20-year-old chess grandmaster, said he will stop pursuing a libel and slander lawsuit in St. Louis against Chess.com and fellow grandmaster Magnus Carlsen, both of whom publicly accused Niemann of cheating.

Niemann filed suit last October seeking $100 million in damages after weeks of hullabaloo that began when Niemann defeated Carlsen's world record unbeaten streak at the Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis. Carlsen accused Niemann of cheating in the match, and Chess.com, an influential chess website, determined Niemann had cheated in online prize events, at least 25 streamed games and more than 100 rated games on the website, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

But the controversy has now seemingly blown over, as Chess.com has agreed to reinstate Niemann on its platform and allow him to play in "any and all events." Carlsen issued a statement acknowledging that there was "no determinative evidence" that Niemann cheated at the Sinquefield Cup.

"I am pleased that my lawsuit against Magnus Carlsen and Chess.com has been resolved in a mutually acceptable manner," Niemann said in a statement. "I look forward to competing against Magnus in chess rather than in court."

In Niemann's lawsuit, he sought money to "recover from the devastating damages that defendants have inflicted upon his reputation, career and life," the suit said.

But a federal judge dismissed it in June, finding there was no merit to some of his claims and that others should be decided in state court. Niemann's attorneys vowed to continue to pursue litigation.

Chess.com released a statement Monday that the website was "pleased to report that we have reached an agreement ... to put our differences behind us and move forward together."