ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 9-year-old child was shot and injured Wednesday morning when someone opened fire on a home in north St. Louis County.

Officers were called around 9:45 a.m. to the 10700 block of Spring Garden Drive in unincorporated North County and found the child suffering from a gunshot.

The child was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

The shooting was at least the third in the St. Louis region involving a child this week.

Darnell Macon, 7, on Monday morning in Berkeley found his grandfather's loaded gun in a truck. Police said he accidentally shot himself and died.

That evening, a 5-year-old Dariyah Lathan in Belleville was shot and killed.