A 7-year-old boy was killed after a driver heading in the wrong direction struck a vehicle head-on near Wentzville early this morning, said the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The child was traveling with two adults in the car on Interstate 70. A man and woman, both 42, from Kansas City sustained moderate and mild injuries, respectively, and were taken to a nearby hospital. The highway patrol said the child was taken to the hospital, and pronounced dead.

The 24-year-old Wichita man who was driving in the wrong direction sustained serious injuries and was taken to another hospital, according to the report. He has been arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, resulting in the death of another. The highway patrol said he was receiving medical treatment, as of Saturday afternoon.