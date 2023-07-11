ST. LOUIS — AprilBlond was just a girl when images of her sexual abuse were posted on the internet. Years later, they're still circulating.

Her mother received 22,000 notifications from a national database that alerts victims when their images are flagged during a police investigation. She eventually told law enforcement to stop sending them. The victim, now a teenager who used a pseudonym to protect her privacy, said the panic attacks that followed the notifications became too much.

AprilBlond's story was one of several submitted this week to a federal judge detailing the lasting effects of being a child pornography victim ahead of a man's sentencing for the crime.

Christopher Cotton, 33, pleaded guilty and was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison. Prosecutors said he amassed a child porn collection of more than 63,000 images and videos. One of the victims wrote a letter to the judge explaining that she lived with the constant knowledge that photos of her abuse continued to circulate online.

"The worst moments of my life are forever being replayed on the internet," she said. "That is not the part of me I want people to see and know, and yet, so many people are interested in the worst moments of my life."

Other victims said they struggled with behavioral problems and attempted suicide, and they became withdrawn and reclusive. One girl said she had to switch schools after other students found out about her abuse and began to tease her.

And parents said they struggled to grasp what happened to their children and how it affected them.

"I've been dealing with a little girl who talks daily about not wanting to exist anymore," said one mother. "She has become more depressed and anxious as she is maturing and growing and as she understands to a greater depth the ongoing crimes committed against her."

Cotton's attorney, Joel Schwartz, argued for a sentence of five years, noting his client had no previous criminal history. While noting the crime was serious, Schwartz also said he believes people get addicted to child pornography much like they do drugs. In Cotton's case, a psychologist who treated him wrote in a letter that Cotton viewed porn in an "addictive/compulsive pattern," which led to him viewing and trading illegal images.

Schwartz said the penalties for conduct have become inflated over time as politicians who want to look tough on crime and crimes against children continue to raise the maximum, he said. In some cases, a person may face more prison time for viewing child pornography than they would for actually touching a child, he said.

Cotton was indicted in February for a single count of receiving child pornography. Prosecutors said he immediately took responsibility when he was arrested in the parking lot of his job and was cooperative with authorities.

In addition to the prison sentence, Judge Ronnie White ordered Cotton is required to pay a total of $66,000 to 22 of his victims.