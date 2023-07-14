CLAYTON — A man from Lake Saint Louis — dubbed by officials as the "cleaning ad rapist" — is charged with raping women he met on dating sites, and authorities said Friday they suspect more victims may be yet to be discovered.

Major Steve Runge of the Berkeley Police Department said police call Enrique A. White, 29, the "cleaning ad rapist" because he would post ads on dating sites that he was looking to hire women to clean his home, then attack the women when they showed up for the job.

"It wasn't a date," he said. "These women were applying for a cleaning job."

White offered anywhere $200 to $1,000 for the house cleaning service.

White was held without bail Friday at the St. Louis County Justice Center. White lives in the 18200 block of Cuivre Drive in Lake Saint Louis.

St. Louis County prosecutors on Thursday charged White with four counts of rape or attempted rape and three counts of sodomy. The attacks happened between December 2015 and May 2023, prosecutors said.

White also faces separate charges in St. Charles County. Those charges stem from crimes in Lake Saint Louis in April of this year, ranging from child molestation to statutory rape.

White was working for a food delivery service, police said, and denied the charges when police showed up to his home to arrest him.

White did not have an attorney listed in court records.

At a news conference Friday, Wesley Bell, prosecuting attorney of St. Louis County, said, "Charges like these don't happen by accident but by diligent, detailed and thorough investigations." He credited St. Louis County, Berkeley and Hazelwood police.

"There's more out there," Runge said. "I think he's a monster. I think he's a sexual predator. He repeated what he did over and over, the same M.O. It's not an accident.

"I've locked up murderers and bank robbers — but reading what he did to these young women just makes my blood boil," Runge said in an interview.

After White attacked the women, "their survival instincts kicked in" and they escaped. One of the women fell from his moving car on Interstate 170, Runge said.