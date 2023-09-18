EDWARDSVILLE —A driver who had cannabis in his system when he caused a crash that killed a 45-year-old Highland woman was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison.

Wayne A. Stayton, 41, of Collinsville, was found guilty of aggravated DUI in a June jury trial. Madison County prosecutors argued he was high on marijuana on the early morning of Feb. 23, 2018, when his pickup crossed the center line of U.S. 40 in Highland and crashed into a truck driven by Charlene Johnson.

Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine said in a written statement Monday that the prosecution of someone for DUI related to the use pf cannabis, rather and alcohol, is "an area of criminal law that continues to evolve."

The trial included testimony from medical experts brought in from Colorado, Florida and Chicago, his statement says.

“In the end, the jury’s diligent analysis led them to the conclusion that this defendant chose to become impaired, then got behind the wheel — and, in fact, was still impaired at the time of the crash," Haine said in the statement.

The crash happened nearly two years before the recreational use of marijuana became legal in Illinois in January 2020.

Stayton's defense attorney argued during the trial that he has a mental illness and was experiencing a manic episode at the time of the crash, according to prosecutors.