ST. LOUIS — A Columbia, Missouri, man was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in prison after he admitted to fatally shooting another man at a Taco Bell on Chouteau Avenue in May 2020.

Jamar D. Burns, 32, was set to go to trial next week on five charges, including first-degree murder. Instead, he reached a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action in exchange for a 15-year prison sentence.

Police said Burns met with 29-year-old Darrion Powell on May 21, 2020 in the Taco Bell parking lot for a marijuana deal. Burns shot Powell and told somebody else to take the marijuana from Powell.

On Wednesday, Powell's mother, Dana Powell, told the judge about the grief of losing her son. He was a rapper and singer who was expected to sign a record deal with a major label, she said.

"He was a good-hearted person," Dana Powell said.

Burns, after his sentencing, looked directly toward Darrion Powell's family members and said he was sorry for the damage he caused.

"I would like to apologize," he said.

In addition to his sentence in state court, Burns will also serve time on a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He pleaded guilty in 2014 of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm after police said he was involved in a shooting that left a 26-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl injured.