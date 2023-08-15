The Madison County coroner on Tuesday identified the man killed in a weekend motorcycle crash in Alton.

Larry M. Patton, 33, of Wood River, was riding a 2005 Harley Davidson Road King motorcycle that crashed Saturday on West Broadway near Ardent Mills.

Coroner Stephen Nonn said Patton had been traveling east on Broadway at a high speed. The motorcycle ran off the road and struck a pole. Police were called about 5:20 p.m. Saturday.

Patton was thrown from the motorcycle. Nonn said Patton was not wearing a helmet. He died at the scene.