The Madison County coroner on Tuesday identified the man killed in a weekend motorcycle crash in Alton.
Larry M. Patton, 33, of Wood River, was riding a 2005 Harley Davidson Road King motorcycle that crashed Saturday on West Broadway near Ardent Mills.
Coroner Stephen Nonn said Patton had been traveling east on Broadway at a high speed. The motorcycle ran off the road and struck a pole. Police were called about 5:20 p.m. Saturday.
Patton was thrown from the motorcycle. Nonn said Patton was not wearing a helmet. He died at the scene.