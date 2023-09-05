CLAYTON — A man who used a pocket knife to repeatedly stab his next-door neighbor's border collie in the yard of his Crestwood home was found guilty after a judge rejected his self-defense claim.

John C. Ross III, 63, said he'd grown increasingly frustrated by his neighbor's three dogs who were let loose in the neighborhood. They often scared him and pooped in his yard, he testified in a bench trial last month.

Ross, a longtime electrician, claimed he was outside on Sept. 7, 2019, repairing the electrical wiring of his home when two of the dogs attacked him and bit his shorts and hand.

He claimed he fell in the grass of his backyard, when the dogs advanced on him barking.

He then stabbed the border collie, Teddy, at least seven times.

"I didn't stop and collect my thoughts," he testified. "I was scared throughout the event."

But St. Louis County Circuit Judge Kristine Kerr in a Friday ruling sided with the dog's owners, Robin Steele and Bill Parker, who described a different version of events.

They testified they watched as Ross chased after Teddy, grabbed him by the scruff of his neck, pinned the pet to the ground and stabbed him in anger, not self defense.

"Teddy was a sweetheart," Steele said Tuesday. "This man was never scared. He never called for help. He didn't scream. The story he told on the stand is very different than the memory that replays in my head over and over again."

Ross was convicted of felony unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree felony animal abuse.

Kerr wrote that the accounts of Ross chasing down the dog himself contradicted his claim of self defense.

"Further contact with the animal was not 'imminent' but was caused by the defendant himself," she wrote.

Parker had been renting the home in the 9700 block of Greenview Drive next to Ross for about a year before the attack. Parker and Steele were married at the time, but were living separated, though they still often spent time together.

Neighbors called by Ross' defense attorneys confirmed that the dogs were not fenced or kept on a leash, and would roam into yards freely. One neighbor testified that one of Parker's other dogs, a brown German Shepherd mix, bit her while she was walking in the neighborhood a few months before the stabbing.

Ross testified that he would have to climb into his work truck or go into the house to avoid the dogs.

He said that less than a month before the stabbing, one of the dogs jumped on him and ripped his pants. He said he grabbed his pistol, came back outside to confront Parker's adult son.

"You need to control your dogs," he told him, according to Ross' testimony.

Ross declined offers from the dogs' owners to repay him for the torn pants or cut his lawn because of the poop from the dogs.

A few weeks later, he planned to work on his home outside most of the day before the alleged attack, he testified.

Photos from the day of the stabbing presented as evidence in the trial showed a small scrape on Ross's hand, which he claimed was from a dog bite before the stabbing.

After he stabbed Teddy, Ross went into his home and got a pistol.

Parker testified that Ross then stayed at the property line with his gun, "glaring at them" as they were caring for their injured dog. He never mentioned being scared for his safety from the dogs, the owners testified.

Steele called Crestwood police to report the attack. They soon arrived to find Ross working on a vehicle outside his home. According to Kerr's ruling, Ross at first told an officer he stabbed the dog in the driveway, before later changing his story to the backyard where there was blood in the grass.

"The officer testified that the defendant was nonchalant as if nothing had happened," Kerr wrote.

Steele said Tuesday that she was relieved by the verdict.

"It's been a long and emotional four years," she said. "It was a murderous, evil event. I've never seen anything like it in my life."

The case was prosecuted by St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell's chief of staff Sam Alton and assistant prosecuting attorney John Paul Frisella.

"My office will treat these cases seriously, because they are serious," Bell said in a written statement Tuesday. "That is why I assigned my chief of staff to handle the case along with another experienced prosecutor from our office."

Ross is set to be sentenced in October.