ST. LOUIS — A chiropractor and radio host from Creve Coeur has agreed to pay an $80,000 fine and stop marketing his vitamin products as effective preventatives against COVID-19.

Eric Nepute agreed Wednesday to pay the fine to the federal government, and his company Quickwork LLC, which does business as Wellness Warrior, agreed last year to pay a $1 million fine.

Nepute did not admit to any of the allegations. Instead, he signed the agreement to "avoid further expense uncertainty and expense associated with this lawsuit," according to the settlement document. Nepute's attorneys did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Thursday.

Nepute has a morning talk show on Real Talk radio, KRTK 93.3FM, and operates wellness centers in south St. Louis County and Creve Coeur in addition to selling vitamins and supplements. In 2021, as controversy over COVID-19 and the effectiveness of a newly released vaccine reached a fever pitch, Nepute and Quickwork caught the eye of federal officials after claiming his vitamin D and zinc supplements could help prevent or cure COVID-19.

Nepute and Quickwork were defendants in the first lawsuit brought under the COVID-19 Consumer Protection Act, passed in late December 2020 to crack down on scams and misinformation related to the coronavirus pandemic. Federal officials accused Nepute of "disseminating misinformation, exploiting fears in the midst of a pandemic, and posing a significant risk to public safety" through popular Facebook videos and other false advertising.

A month later, Nepute signed a consent order agreeing not to claim that his vitamin products would treat or cure COVID-19. But he got into hot water again in March 2022 when federal officials tried to hold him in civil contempt because they said he continued to make claims on his radio show saying vitamins were "a hell of a lot more beneficial" than vaccines.

“Here’s a big old up your nose with a rubber hose, federal government," Nepute said in a radio show broadcast. "Have a listen to this. Brand-new study confirms that vitamin D significantly, significantly reduces the risk of dying from COVID-19."

Nepute was not held in contempt. Instead, he agreed to remove all content that violated his consent order from the internet, according to court filings.

In November 2022, Quickwork agreed to stop marketing their products as effective against COVID-19 and to pay a $1 million civil penalty, according to court documents. Part of that payment was suspended due to an inability to pay, according to a Department of Justice news release.

Nepute continued to fight the case until July 19, when a federal judge found there was no reasonable basis to support his claims that zinc or vitamin D can help treat COVID-19 or provide better protection than vaccines.

His settlement with the government was filed Wednesday. Nepute and Quickworks are required to pay damages if they violate their agreements.