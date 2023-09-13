ST. LOUIS — A cyberattack earlier this week caused a major law enforcement database to shut down for about a day, leaving local police departments to lean on backup procedures for arrest reports, jail logs and law enforcement records.

The database, Regional Justice Information System, was shut down Monday evening, said its CEO Ryan Burckhardt. It was back up and running by Tuesday evening.

REJIS is a non-profit government agency that serves the city of St. Louis and St. Louis, St. Charles, Jefferson and Franklin counties, as well as Kansas and parts of Illinois. Arrest reports from virtually every police agency in St. Louis and St. Louis County are entered into the system. It also includes crime records recorded by the Missouri Highway Patrol and the FBI.

Burckhardt told the Post-Dispatch he couldn't release much information about the breach or how the system works because of security concerns, but he said Wednesday that no sensitive information was compromised in the attack.

"We shut our system down for a period of time," Burckhardt said. "We just wanted to do our due diligence to make sure it was safe for all the other agencies."

Most local agencies were back online by Wednesday, but St. Louis County plans to keep its servers offline until it gets a report from SpearTip, the cybersecurity company investigating the attack, said Doug Moore, a spokesman for the county.

Missouri Highway Patrol was running warrants for county police, and the county also had corrections officers stationed at the highway patrol's regional headquarters, Moore said.

In St. Charles County, a REJIS employee wrote in an email to police on Tuesday that the system was having “intermittent issues with stability.”

Several police departments told the Post-Dispatch that the outage, while inconvenient, had little impact on officers' day-to-day work.

"The outage primarily affected the timely return of criminal justice information and the ability of our officers to enter data into our report management system," said Webster Groves Officer Paul Boudreau.

Franklin County was the only local agency that uses REJIS but was not hit by the cyberattack. Tim Brinker, Franklin County's presiding commissioner, said he did not have details on why the county went unaffected.

Burkhardt noted that REGIS' clients use several different services, so some departments may not have had an interruption in services.

REJIS grew out of local police departments' efforts in the late 1960s to computerize arrest records. In 1973, under an arrangement worked out by the city and St. Louis County, REJIS was established. Three years later, in response to questions from the FBI about giving computerized crime records to a private corporation, REJIS reorganized and became a nonprofit government agency with a seven-member board — three appointed by the St. Louis mayor, three by the St. Louis County executive and the seventh member who is jointly appointed and serves as chair.

Security for the database is tight. Officers and others with access can be criminally charged for illegally using the database. In 2021, Amy Loftus, a former St. Louis County police officer, was charged with five misdemeanor counts of misuse of official information by a public servant. She was accused of making 17 searches for "sensitive and restricted information" of fellow officers and one for her mother in REJIS.