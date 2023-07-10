REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. — A De Soto man died in a car crash Saturday while driving on Route 21 near Centerville.

Charles Larsen, 58, was pronounced dead at the scene after crashing around 5:20 p.m. Saturday in Reynolds County, Mo.

Larsen was alone in the vehicle that had run off the right side of the road before running overcorrecting and overturning, according to MSHP crash reports.

Reynolds' death marks the 15th fatal crash of the year for MSHP's Troop G, which patrols south-central Missouri. The counties covered are Carter, Douglas, Howell, Oregon, Ozark, Reynolds, Shannon, Texas, and Wright.