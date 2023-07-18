ST. LOUIS — A U.S. District Judge on Monday rejected a death row inmate’s appeal for his upcoming execution.

Relying heavily on a previous denial from the Missouri Supreme Court, U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp stated in his order Monday that Johnny A. Johnson’s argument for insanity "misses the mark."

Schlep rejected a clemency application filed by Johnson’s attorneys on Thursday to halt Johnson’s execution and opt for life in prison for murdering 6-year-old Casey Williamson more than 20 years ago. Johnson is scheduled to die by lethal injection as ordered by the state of Missouri on Aug. 1.

The clemency application included Johnson’s most recently documented mental illnesses, but Schelp said it does not prevent Johnson from "rationally understanding why Missouri seeks to execute him."

However, Johnson's attorneys, who have recently claimed that even the victim's father does not want Johnson executed, said the judge made numerous errors. Laurence Komp, one of Johnson's attorneys, told the Post-Dispatch on Monday they would appeal the judge's decision.

"It is undisputed by a qualified expert that Mr. Johnson is incompetent to be executed," stated Komp.

Judge Schelp starts his order by vividly describing the details of the girl's gruesome murder. Johnson lured Casey Williamson to an abandoned factory in Valley Park, where he sodomized and attempted to rape her before brutally beating her to death on July 26, 2002.

Johnson never denied killing Casey Williamson, but his attorneys have maintained since his trial that he was never in his right mind when the crimes were committed. Most recently, attorneys argued that Johnson was having hallucinations about Satan, demons, vampires and the world ending, noting his medication had changed the day before submitting the clemency application.

Medical reports also show Johnson has attempted suicide a number of times and suffered from a number of documented mental illnesses since his teenage years.

But the medical records from April and May note Johnson is "free of auditory hallucinations since taking medication,” Schlep wrote on Monday.

He also compared conflicting mental and psychiatric evaluations of Johnson. He did acknowledge that one more “qualified and educated” evaluator spent more time with Johnson in one visit than the state-appointed evaluator.

But Schelp stated Monday that does not mean the Missouri Supreme Court was wrong in its previous denial and called Johnson’s attorneys' arguments "weak" and "difficult to pin down."