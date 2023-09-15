BRIDGETON — Authorities have charged a DePaul Hospital certified nursing assistant with raping a patient last year.

Felix Mumba, 38, is charged with two counts of sodomy and two counts of second-degree rape. He was in custody on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

Investigators said Mumba was a certified nursing assistant at the hospital on April 8, 2022, when he raped the woman, who was a patient.

The woman reported the incident right away, police said, but Mumba denied he had had any sexual contact with the woman.

Police said his DNA was found when medical staff examined the woman.

Chris King, a spokesman for St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, said the office just received the application for charges and he did not know why the charges were applied for more than a year after the incident.

Bridgeton police, who investigated the case, did not immediately return calls for comment.

Mumba faces up to seven years in prison if convicted.