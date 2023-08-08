ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis sheriff's deputy said Tuesday that Sheriff Vernon Betts urged him not to sit for a deposition in a 2019 court case, then denied him promotions and punished him for growing a beard when he participated anyway.

Joseph Mopkins, who has worked at the department for 29 years, testified in court this week in a trial alleging retaliation and discrimination.

"I have always answered the call," Mopkins said Tuesday. "For him to be mad at me for giving a deposition ... that just hurts."

The city argued the sheriff was justified in not promoting Mopkins, in part because he failed to take advantage of all the "preventative or corrective opportunities" offered to him.

In January 2019, Mopkins was subpoenaed to provide testimony for a discrimination case brought by another deputy over the conduct of Betts' predecessor. Betts, first elected in 2017, urged him not to give a deposition, Mopkins said, but he went anyway.

The following day, supervisors at the department told Mopkins he would have to begin filing regular doctor's notes about a skin condition that allowed him to grow a beard despite a department policy outlawing most facial hair. Mopkins said he was surprised: He first filed a doctor's note about the condition in 2002 but hadn't heard anything about it since then, he said.

He also said he felt singled out at roll call meetings where supervisors made references to beards and where Betts referenced lawsuits filed against him.

Mopkins applied for a promotion to sergeant in 2019 and said his performance reviews contained high marks and praise. A judge even testified Tuesday that Mopkins was a good deputy.

Still, Mopkins had a few knocks on his record, including three instances where he misplaced his sheriff's badge. But Mopkins said he had good explanations for each one: One badge was stolen during a vehicle break-in, another was later found and a third was lost during a department nunchucks training.

He said he couldn't understand why he wasn't promoted.

"I was just trying to puzzle everything together," Mopkins said. "I thought I did everything right."

Attorneys with the City Counselor's Office tried to poke holes in Mopkins' testimony, mentioning that other deputies who had beards and pointed out that they, too, were required to submit doctor's notes. They also noted that Mopkins had not been promoted under the previous sheriff and was also denied a promotion in 2018, before the controversy over the deposition.

"(That) would not have possibly been retaliatory," said attorney Andrew Wheaton.

The suit is one of at least three brought against Betts in recent years.

In 2017, a deputy sued alleging Betts passed him over for promotions because he was white. The city later settled that case for $70,500. In February, another deputy filed suit accusing Betts of regularly calling him racial epithets and denying him desirable assignments in favor of younger employees.

The trial in Mopkins' case is set to continue Wednesday.