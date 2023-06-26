A man from Farmington, Missouri, was killed early Sunday in a head-on vehicle crash in St. Francois County, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the man who died as 69-year-old Ames E. Pashia.

Pashia was driving south on Highway OO about 6 a.m. Sunday when an oncoming SUV crossed the center line, police said.

Pashia died at the scene.

The SUV was driven by a 27-year-old man; he suffered serious injuries and was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital.

The patrol said the driver was arrested on suspicion of DWI causing death. The Post-Dispatch is not identifying him because he has not yet been charged.