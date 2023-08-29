ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A driver was charged Monday with causing a six-vehicle crash that killed a motorcyclist last year.

Derrick D. Aaron, 24, of Batchtown, Illinois, faces a count of first-degree involuntary manslaughter accusing him of recklessly changing lanes and speeding leading to a pile-up crash that killed Matthew J. Wahlman, 34, of St. Charles.

The crash happened in a construction zone about 11:30 p.m. Sept. 1, 2022, on westbound Interstate 27 near South New Florissant Road.

Charges allege that a dashcam video taken by one of the drivers involved shows Aaron speeding and making an unsafe lane change that caused him to hit a FedEx semi-truck.

A Missouri Highway Patrol crash report says Aaron's Charger then hit a median wall. Wahlman was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle that then hit the Charger, ejecting Wahlman into the air, according to the report.

Wahlman, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene, police said at the time.

The chain reaction of collisions caused two SUVs and a van to collide on the highway, according to the report.