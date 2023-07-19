ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A driver died after crashing a vehicle into a home Tuesday afternoon in South County, just west of Jefferson Barracks Park.

The unidentified driver died at the scene of the crash on Kingston Drive, near Telegraph Road.

St. Louis County police said no one in the home was hurt.

The crash was just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the vehicle was speeding north on Kingston, heading toward Telegraph, when it veered off the road, hit an embankment and went airborne.

It hit a home, causing major damage to the front of the house. Another home sustained some damage too.

Police did not release the driver's gender or age range.

Check back for updates.