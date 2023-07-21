BRIDGETON — A man driving a tractor-trailer died Thursday morning when the vehicle hit a concrete barrier and overturned on Highway 370 west of Highway 141.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as 27-year-old Bret A. Noble of Wright City. The patrol said Noble's westbound vehicle ran off the road about 11 a.m., hit a concrete barrier and overturned.

Noble died at the scene. A passenger, David E. Mahr, 39, of St. Peters, had moderate injuries. Both men were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.