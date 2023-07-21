A man driving a tractor-trailer died Thursday morning when the vehicle hit a concrete barrier and overturned on Highway 370 in St. Louis County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as 27-year-old Bret A. Noble of Wright City, Missouri.

The crash was about 11 a.m. Thursday on westbound Highway 370, west of Highway 141.

The patrol said Noble was driving west on Highway 370 in a tractor-trailer that ran off the road, hit a concrete barrier and overturned.

Noble died at the scene. A passenger, David E. Mahr, suffered moderate injuries. Mahr, 39, is from St. Peters. Both men were wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.