ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A woman on Thursday evening died when a piece what appeared to be a road sign flew into her windshield as she drove east on North Highway 67.

Police said a car was driving west on North Highway 67 near Robbins Way Drive just before 8:30 p.m. when the car struck an object, possibly a road sign. Part of the sign then flew into the windshield of the woman's eastbound car and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicles did not crash into each other, police said.

Police have not released the identity of the woman who died. They said the other driver is cooperating with the investigation.