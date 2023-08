ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man early Friday died after the car he was driving struck a pole and then a tree in north St. Louis County near Florissant.

Officers were called just after 3 a.m. to the intersection of Shackelford and Wiethaupt roads, police said. There, they found a car engulfed in flames.

Investigators believe the man was driving east on Shackelford Road when he drove into the pole and tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.