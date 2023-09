A man was fatally injured Saturday when his pickup truck ran off a road and overturned in St. Charles County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Michael G. Bira, 28, of Marthasville.

Bira was driving a 2002 Ford F 250 pickup west on Highway N about 7 p.m. Saturday when he crashed west of Meadow Woods Lane. Police said the truck ran off the road and overturned.

Bira was not wearing a seat belt, police said. He died at the scene.