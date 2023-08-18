ST. LOUIS — A June attack of a man in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood has been ruled a homicide.
Jordan Harris, 44, was attacked on June 28. Police found him unresponsive around 7 p.m. in the 3400 block of Montana Avenue.
Harris was taken to a hospital, where he died a day later. He lived on Montclair Avenue in the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood.
