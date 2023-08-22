ST. CHARLES — A North County man was charged Monday with DWI in a crash on Interstate 70 in Wentzville that killed a 7-year-old boy from Kansas City.

Dioavian Cook, 24, of unincorporated St. Louis County, was charged in St. Charles County with DWI resulting in the death and two counts of DWI resulting in injury alleging that he was intoxicated when he caused an Aug. 12 crash that injured two adults and a 7-year-old boy. He was not yet in custody by Tuesday morning.

A Missouri Highway Patrol trooper wrote in charging documents that Cook was speeding at nearly 100 mph the wrong way down Interstate 70 near David Hoekel Parkway on the western edge of Wentzville about 3:30 a.m. the morning of the crash.

Cook's 2022 Hyundai Venue then struck a 2012 Ford Explorer with three people inside head-on, according to the highway patrol crash report. A man and woman, both 42, were both injured. The 7-year-old passenger in the Ford was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A blood test two hours after the crash showed Cook's blood alcohol content of .20% was more than twice the legal limit, charging documents say.

St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Joseph McCulloch said in a statement Tuesday that the crash was an "avoidable act" caused by a choice to drive while intoxicated.

An arrest warrant was issued for Cook's arrest Monday. His bail was set at $100,000.

The name of the child killed was not immediately released by authorities on Tuesday.