BELLEVILLE — An East St. Louis man is charged with murder after authorities say he shot and killed a man earlier this week on a MetroLink train.

Jarell M. Anderson, 23, is accused of killing Turyan S. Austell, also 23, early Tuesday on a train that was stopped at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center station in East St. Louis.

Police said Anderson and Austell got in an argument before 6 a.m. on the train, and Anderson fired shots once the train was stopped, then ran away. Anderson and Austell were "familiar" with each other, police said Friday.

Austell died at a hospital.

Police said Austell, of Shiloh, boarded the train just one stop before he was killed. He and Anderson were both in the last car on the train, police said.

Anderson was taken into custody, and his bond was set at $2 million.

Anderson lives on North Park Drive in East St. Louis.

Austell was at least the third person to be killed this year on a MetroLink train or platform in the St. Louis area.