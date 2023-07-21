WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ill. — An East St. Louis man was found dead Wednesday in Washington County, Illinois.
He was found dead around 8:45 p.m. near Lunte Creek Road, west of Nashville.
On Friday, police identified him as Montez Pearson, 44.
Illinois State Police are investigating his death. They did not indicate how he died or if foul play is suspected.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Alex Vargas
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today