A 15-year-old girl from Eureka died Sunday after crashing an off-road utility vehicle in northeast Missouri, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol did not release the girl's name.

She was fatally injured about 9:15 p.m. Sunday on Sugar Creek School Trail in Adair County, Missouri. The crash site is about eight miles southwest of Kirksville, Missouri.

The girl was driving a 2017 Polaris Ranger 1000, an off-road utility vehicle. She lost control while traveling downhill on a gravel road. The vehicle ran off the road and overturned. She died at the scene.