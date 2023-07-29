ST. LOUIS — A panel of federal appeals judges on Saturday lifted a stay on the execution set for a man who kidnapped and killed a 6-year-old girl in Valley Park in 2002.

Johnny Johnson, 45, is set to die by lethal injection Tuesday at the state prison in Bonne Terre.

Johnson has been in custody since he killed 6-year-old Casey Williamson on July 26, 2002. He had slept on her family’s couch in Valley Park that night, and in the morning he lured the child away from the home and killed her after she fought back against his attempt to sexually assault her.

A jury in January 2005 took about three hours to find Johnson guilty of first-degree murder, along with armed criminal action, kidnapping and attempted rape. In March of that year, a judge sentenced him to die by lethal injection and told the court it was “perhaps the most heinous crime” he had ever presided over.

Saturday’s ruling comes after a three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals earlier this week voted 2-1 to stop his execution.

The appeal was then reviewed by a panel of 10 of the 11 judges in that same circuit, and on Saturday seven of those judges filed a judgment denying Johnson’s request to halt his execution on grounds of mental competency.

Johnson’s lawyers have argued that his execution would violate the U.S. Constitution because he is incompetent and does not understand why he is being killed. They say Johnson suffers from severe psychotic mental illness and a cognitively impaired brain and has said Johnson believes the true reason for his execution is “to do Satan’s bidding to bring about the end of the world as part of spiritual warfare between Satan and the forces of good.”

Testimony in his original trial showed Johnson’s defense he suffered with mental illnesses, including schizoaffective disorder, a disease similar to schizophrenia.

In June, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled Johnson failed to prove that his claims of constitutional violations related to his sanity should stop his execution. Johnson then sought relief in federal court under but was also denied.

Missouri has executed three other inmates this year: Amber McLaughlin on Jan. 3; Leonard Taylor, on Feb. 7, and Michael Tisius on June 6.

On Saturday, U.S. Reps. Emanuel Cleaver II of Kansas City and Cori Bush of St. Louis called on Gov. Mike Parson to halt Johnson’s execution.