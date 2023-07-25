ST. LOUIS — A federal appeals judge’s order on Tuesday has paused the execution date for Johnny Johnson, based on his claims of mental incompetency.

Johnson was scheduled to die by lethal injection on Aug. 1 for the murder of 6-year-old Casey Williamson. Johnson, who has been incarcerated since the 2002 killing, has never denied bludgeoning her to death in Valley Park.

But he has maintained that not managing his mental illnesses led him to commit the crime. His attorneys noted Johnson's suicide attempts and diagnosed schizophrenia and other mental illnesses in their appeal.

His attorneys say he should serve life in prison. They argued in a motion to stay the execution on Saturday that it would be a cruel and unusual action, and not constitutional, to execute Johnson in his current mental state.

Johnson’s lawyers questioned the qualifications of one of the state's experts, whose assessment of Johnson contradicted theirs, and highlighted the "serious conflict of interest" of that same expert being assigned to both treat and assess Johnson’s mental illnesses.

The Missouri Supreme Court denied Johnson’s petition earlier this month, and Johnson has been denied on a plethora of petitions and appeals. In the most recent motion, he accuses government agencies of making him face "myriad roadblocks" in obtaining records on his medical and mental health, which delayed his legal submissions.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office responded to the stay of execution motion, calling Johnson’s defense’s claims meritless. Federal prosecutors say Johnson could have filed his appeals and petitions in a more timely manner.

"At bottom, Johnson’s claims of error amount to little more than his hope that a federal court will disagree with the decision of the Supreme Court of Missouri," stated Assistant Attorney General Gregory Godwin.

In the order granting the stay of execution, the federal judge stated Johnson’s team's opening briefs are due Sept. 5; the Missouri Attorney General's Office must reply within 30 days.

Johnson's defense also has a pending clemency application with Gov. Mike Parson's office, which has yet to be acted upon.

