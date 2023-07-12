ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis family filed suit Tuesday claiming an "inept" and "deficient" 911 system left a 36-year-old father waiting on hold for crucial minutes as he bled out from an accidental gunshot wound.

Richard Schlesing's wife and four children say the city and Mayor Tishaura O. Jones are to blame for failing to fix an understaffed, balkanized 911 system despite years of complaints and high-profile reports about its inefficiency.

"For years, Jones and city have repeatedly promised to fix the 911 system," Tuesday's suit says. "For years, Jones and city have done little to nothing to actually fix the 911 system despite the same issues and problems continuing to be present."

Earlier this month, a 33-year-old woman was killed by a tree that fell on her car as she waited out a storm outside of her home in The Grove area of the city. Bystanders said they tried for more than an hour to summon emergency services.

Grant Boyd, who filed suit on behalf of Schlesing's family, said in an interview the storm incident was another glaring example of 911 delays in the city.

"They keep doing what politicians do: A problem comes up, they go into (public relations mode) ... but then they don't do anything to actually fix it," he said. "Every day that goes by, it's not dramatic to say people's lives are at risk."

Monte Chambers, spokesperson for St. Louis Department of Public Safety, declined to comment on the suit. But in a statement last week, he noted that Jones' administration had made progress increasing dispatchers' pay and gathering money for a new dispatch center.

Still, more than a third of calls weren’t being answered quickly enough to meet the national standards by the beginning of this year. About a third of police dispatcher positions and half of EMS positions remained vacant as of this spring.

Schlesing, who was a sergeant and squad leader in the Missouri National Guard, was driving home from work on Jan. 27 on Morgan Ford Road near Gravois Avenue in south St. Louis when he accidentally shot himself.

He pulled over and tried to dial 911, but he couldn't get anyone on the phone, the suit said. Family members and other bystanders who tried to call couldn't get a response, either. He bled out after a "substantial" amount of waiting.

Now, his wife and four children are seeking an unspecified amount of damages to compensate them for their loss.

In addition to the wrongful death claim, Schlesing's wife, Ashley Schlesing, is asking the city to return her husband's gun, which was taken after the incident.

The suit said the city "refuses" to return the gun to Ashley Schlesing despite having "no lawful grounds" to keep it.

"City's conduct is once again motivated by ill-will, malevolence and retaliation," the suit says.

No hearing date has been set in the suit.