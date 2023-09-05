PEORIA, Ill. — The Cardinals farm team here plays at one of the few ballparks in the country without extended netting to shield fans from hard-hit foul balls.

And now some, including a woman injured by a wayward drive, have filed suit and are mounting a campaign pushing the team to join the club.

The Peoria Chiefs, a Cardinals Single-A affiliate, have faced calls from fans and advocates for years about the need to extend netting from behind home plate to protect spectators on the first- and third-base lines at Dozer Park, roughly 170 miles northeast of St. Louis.

They say hard-hit foul balls topping out at more than 100 mph have the capacity to seriously injure — or even kill — unwitting fans.

Major League Baseball in 2019 required all 30 teams to install netting “substantially beyond the dugout” to protect fans amid growing concerns about spectator safety. Minor league teams will need to follow suit by 2025, and Cardinals affiliates in Memphis, Springfield and Palm Beach have already installed systems in recent years, according to news reports and photos of the ballparks.

But Peoria remains a holdout, frustrating one advocate so much that he rented a plane to fly over the stadium in 2021 pulling a banner with the message, “Wake up Dozer! Nets! Foulballsafetynow.com.”

And, this July, a woman hit in the eye by a foul ball filed a class-action lawsuit on behalf of herself and other fans.

“This is a longstanding problem,” said Greg Wilkowski, who is representing the woman, Sandra Klatt. “It’s an ongoing harm. It’s an ongoing risk to fans.”

The Peoria Chiefs, which own Dozer Park, say extended nets are on the way in 2024 — a project that has been “in the works for months,” a team spokesman said.

But he declined to comment on the lawsuit.

‘Enough is enough’

Klatt was attending a Chiefs game in 2011 when she was struck in the eye and seriously injured, which the suit says could have been prevented with protective netting on the field.

Eight years later, during the 2019 season, roughly 10 people were hit by foul balls in the park, and two or three required medical attention, according to the Peoria Journal Star.

The team said it would install new netting and hired an engineer to complete the project in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic got in the way.

In 2021, the Chiefs said they were hoping to install nets to the ends of the dugouts, but owners struggled to foot the $50,000 cost: Major League Baseball had just mandated new facility requirements that would require “significant” ballpark renovations, according to the Journal Star.

Meanwhile, Jordan Skopp, a Brooklyn real estate agent and baseball fan who runs the campaign “Foul Ball Safety Now” worried that fans were being placed unnecessarily at risk.

Skopp conducted a survey that found Peoria was the only minor league park out of 120 that didn’t even have netting extending to the dugouts, and he accused the team’s leadership of “stalling” the process.

“Peoria is the worst of the worst,” he said.

In 2021, he hired a plane to fly over Peoria to advocate for the nets. He said the situation was urgent.

But two years later, nothing has been done, he said.

Klatt filed her suit on July 27, arguing that the team is negligent and had violated multiple Illinois consumer protection laws by not taking steps to keep fans like her safe.

She also argues the team violated its contract with the city by not keeping Dozer Park in good condition or operating it in “a professional manner.”

“The city of Peoria, along with its citizens and taxpayers, has been damaged by the Chiefs’ breach,” the suit says.

Klatt is seeking an unspecified amount of damages on behalf of herself and other ticketholders.

The team has not responded to the claims in court filings.

The first hearing in the case is set for January.