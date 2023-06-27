ST. LOUIS — At least eight federal prosecutors are set to join the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office on a limited basis to help clear a backlog of dozens of pending murder and manslaughter cases.

Six assistant U.S. attorneys with dozens of years of combined experience were sworn in at the city's civil courthouse on Tuesday as special prosecutors. Two others will be installed in the coming weeks. They will each take homicide cases while maintaining their federal caseloads.

"This will immediately give us increased capacity to handle our most serious cases," said St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore in a news release.

The announcement comes as Gore tries to rebound from years of chronic understaffing and dysfunction in the city prosecutor's office. When she stepped down last month, Gore's predecessor, Gardner, had a third of the attorneys on staff as when she took over in 2017.

U.S. Attorney Sayler Fleming said in a news release her office wanted to "do our part to help the criminal justice system in the city of St. Louis."

"We have always worked closely with the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office, but today's swearing in represents a significant expansion of that relationship," she said.