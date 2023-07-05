ST. LOUIS — Federal authorities charged two people last week with robbing and killing a St. Louis restaurant owner and injuring another woman in late May.

Larob Harris and MeKayla Johann are each charged with helping interfere with commerce by robbing 38-year-old Fa Ming Pan, who went by the nickname Randy, at his St. Louis Kitchen restaurant at 819 North Kingshighway.

Authorities said Pan and a woman were leaving work just after 9:30 p.m. May 30 when they were "ambushed" by another person carrying a gun.

Someone took Pan's backpack containing a handgun and several thousands of dollars in earnings, shot him and left his body in the parking lot. The woman was shot in the leg.

Surveillance video from another building nearby showed three people running through an alley to escape.

Investigators eventually connected to the shooting Johann, who worked at the restaurant, Harris, and another, unidentified man suspected in multiple crimes in the city.

Phone records also showed Johann and unidentified man were in the area at the time of the shooting. Authorities also found multiple weapons, including a Glock pistol whose shell casings matched those at the scene and an AR-15-style weapon that was believed to be used in the killing, in a search of a home on Venture Drive.

The unidentified man has not yet been charged.

Harris and Johann are set to appear in court Thursday.