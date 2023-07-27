ST. LOUIS — A man who is serving federal prison time for his role distributing drugs, obstructing justice and money laundering in a gang was indicted Wednesday on charges he helped a woman kill her fiancé in 2011.

Michael Grady, 68, is facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, murder-for-hire and money laundering in the death of Charles Harris III on Oct. 5, 2011.

The indictment says that in 2010, Victoria Rena Williams, 65, started an application for a $250,000 life insurance policy for Harris. She asked the agent specifically if the policy would provide coverage if Harris was robbed or killed.

On multiple occasions, Williams called Grady before and after she got off the phone with the insurance company. Eventually, they agreed to kill him, the indictment says.

Harris sold suits out of his house to friends and trusted referrals, so Grady agreed to refer new clients to Harris who were actually tasked with killing him, according to court documents.

On Oct. 5, 2011, the “clients” showed up at Harris’ home in the 10500 block of Langford Drive near Castle Point and shot him in the head and shoulder.

Months later, Williams started trying to collect the life insurance money.

On Feb. 28, 2014, Williams received a check for $224,444. She sent $110,000 to Grady’s wife’s account, which was actually used for Grady's benefit, according to the indictment.

Williams’ case is still pending. She previously pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and murder-for-hire.

Last year, Grady was sentenced last year to nearly 19 years in prison for his role in a large gang conspiracy case. Court filings say he advised another man to flee from St. Louis to Texas while facing federal indictments.