UPDATED with homicide totals from St. Louis County police

FERGUSON — A man was shot to death Monday night in what police say may have been a robbery.

The man was found injured about 8:45 p.m. Monday near Glen Owen and Bahama drives. He died at a hospital.

Police found him after getting an alert from ShotSpotter, a system that uses microphones to detect the location of gunfire.

Ferguson police asked St. Louis County detectives to handle the investigation.

The man's name has not been released.

The St. Louis County Police Department has investigated 39 homicides so far this year, compared to 41 this time last year.

Of this year's 39 cases, 23 were in unincorporated St. Louis County and six were in municipalities that contract with St. Louis County for police services. Ten were in municipalities that have their own police force but asked the county detectives to handle the homicide investigation.